Mason City, IL

River City Opry plans show in Mason City

By From news reports
The Courier
 2 days ago
Mason City’s Arlee Theater, 139 S. Main St.,will host the River City Country Opry with a 6:30 p.m show Thursday, July 14 at the theater.

The eight member local group from Havana is known for playing country music with a variety of 50’s rock and other period styles. Doors open at 5:45 p.m and tickets are $10 at the door. Concession will be available and children 12 and under are free.

Guests who plan to attend are encouraged to visit the eateries in Mason City which include: Subway, Mason City IGA, Do Drop Inn Café and Smokey’s.

#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Subway#Performing#Arlee Theater#Drop Inn Caf
The Courier

