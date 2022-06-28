Beach Hazards Statement issued for Benzie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 23:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Mason; Muskegon; Oceana; Ottawa BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason, Oceana, Muskegon and Ottawa counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southwest winds of 15 to 25 knots will continue to produce waves into the 2 to 5 foot range overnight. Dangerous swimming conditions will continue especially towards Big and Little Sable Points.

MASON COUNTY, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO