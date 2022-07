The New Jersey legislature has voted to approve a $500 tax credit for families with children. The bill, which was passed during the state's current budget session, creates the New Jersey Child Tax Credit Program and offers a refundable tax credit of up to $500 per year for each child under the age of 6 to families earning up to $30,000 a year. Families earning up to $80,000 a year will be eligible for $300 checks per child under 6.

