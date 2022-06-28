ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rena Sofer Previews Quinn’s Reaction to Eric’s Affair on B&B

By Chris Eades
Soaps In Depth
Soaps In Depth
 2 days ago
Fans have been eagerly awaiting the moment that Quinn would discover Eric has been cheating on her with Donna on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL and that explosive confrontation has finally arrived! And after everything Quinn went through to regain Eric’s trust after cheating on him with Carter, catching him in...

