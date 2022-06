NEWPORT, R.I. (June 29, 2022) – On June 23rd, a prolonged, synchronized blast of horns from a magnificent fleet of luxury yachts marked the successful conclusion of the 2022 Newport Charter Yacht Show presented by Helly Hansen Newport and produced by Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard. The melodious “hoorah” also signaled the start of the charter season in New England and the long-lasting effects of the Show’s four-days of activities on that industry’s success – for the present time and into the future.

