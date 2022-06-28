ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Airbnb makes their party ban permanent

By Kelly Broderick
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ndkzL_0gOSQ2hE00

Airbnb has officially made their party ban permanent, the company announced Tuesday.

In August 2020, they announced a temporary ban on all parties and events, not only due to the "disruptive nature" of unauthorized parties, but the risk of spreading COVID-19.

The rental company says the temporary ban worked, and believe there's a "direct correlation between [the] implementation of the policy in August 2020 and a 44% year-over-year global drop in the rate of party reports."

"I think it's a great thing," said Nashville Airbnb host Travers Xanthos. "You know, as Airbnb hosts, sometimes it can be challenging to make sure that we're getting great guests in our properties. So anything that Airbnb can do to help with that is going to be very beneficial to us."

RELATED : Airbnb cracking down on summer holiday parties

Specifically in Tennessee, they've seen a 68% year-over-year drop in party reports.

“I mean we do as much as we can to try and mitigate that beforehand, but it’s definitely happened before over the past four years or so,” said Xanthos.

With the permanent ban, these parties and events will continue to be prohibited as well as open-invite gatherings.

“Party house” properties will continue to be strictly prohibited as well.

Within the updated policy, the 16 person limit to a location will be removed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Former Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Announces Launch of Tristela Strategies, LLC

NASHVILLE - Dr. Lisa Piercey, former Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health and health system executive, announced the launch of Tristela Strategies, LLC, a boutique consulting firm dedicated to advising healthcare entrepreneurs and investors on market strategy, public policy, and growth opportunities. Based in Nashville, Tristela’s name is derived...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Axios Nashville

3 private pools to rent near Nashville

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply. How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb. To find a pool, plug in your location and a list of nearby options pops up. 1. Pink Door Pool HouseHost your next party at this in-ground pool and private pool house apartment. Location: Southeast NashvilleCost: $54-$60 per hour for up to five guests ($7 per hour, per guest after five guests)Number of guests: Up to 18 Photo: courtesy of Swimply.com Photo: courtesy of Swimply.com...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Airbnb
WSMV

Party bus owners say new regulations could be bad for business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Transportainment owners said Wednesday that the new regulations, specifically registering to operate as a sightseeing or entertainment vehicle, could force them to overhaul their business models. Party bus owners and Nashville residents met Wednesday to make a case for their place in the business world of...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Commentary: Just say no to GOP convention

The column below appeared here six months ago when Nashville emerged as a contender for the 2024 Republican National Convention. Music City is now in the final two cities under consideration—Milwaukee being the other—and next week Nashville’s Metro Council will begin to consider approving a contract with the RNC to host it. Approving the document […] The post Commentary: Just say no to GOP convention appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Expungement clinic comes to Smyrna

An expungement clinic is planned for Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Anyone with criminal convictions may come to the clinic to work toward clearing certain convictions from their records.
Vanderbilt Hustler

Vanderbilt removes temporary mask mandate

Vanderbilt lifted its temporary indoor masking mandate on June 24. According to the university’s June 24 press release, the decision was made as a result of Davidson County’s COVID-19 community level being lowered to “medium.”. Davidson County was upgraded to “high” COVID-19 community level on June 17,...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy