Airbnb makes their party ban permanent

Airbnb has officially made their party ban permanent, the company announced Tuesday.

In August 2020, they announced a temporary ban on all parties and events, not only due to the "disruptive nature" of unauthorized parties, but the risk of spreading COVID-19.

The rental company says the temporary ban worked, and believe there's a "direct correlation between [the] implementation of the policy in August 2020 and a 44% year-over-year global drop in the rate of party reports."

"I think it's a great thing," said Nashville Airbnb host Travers Xanthos. "You know, as Airbnb hosts, sometimes it can be challenging to make sure that we're getting great guests in our properties. So anything that Airbnb can do to help with that is going to be very beneficial to us."

Specifically in Tennessee, they've seen a 68% year-over-year drop in party reports.

“I mean we do as much as we can to try and mitigate that beforehand, but it’s definitely happened before over the past four years or so,” said Xanthos.

With the permanent ban, these parties and events will continue to be prohibited as well as open-invite gatherings.

“Party house” properties will continue to be strictly prohibited as well.

Within the updated policy, the 16 person limit to a location will be removed.