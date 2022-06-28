ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney Dreamlight Valley Early Access Release Date Revealed

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney Dreamlight Valley, the new life-sim game from Gameloft, now has an early access release date. It'll be available in its early access form starting on September 6th and will be available on both consoles and the PC platform at that time. Its full release date has not yet been announced...

comicbook.com

Related
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Games for July 2022 Revealed

Sony has now officially revealed the new lineup of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus for the month of July 2022. Within the past few days, a new leak came about which gave us an idea of the titles that would be landing on PS Plus in the coming month. Now, thanks to Sony's official announcement, we know that this leak was very much accurate.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel Release Date Announced

The Godzilla vs. Kong sequel's release date has been announced. As per Warner Bros., Godzilla vs. Kong 2 will be released in theaters on March 15, 2024, almost exactly three years since the release of the first film. As previously announced, Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard will be returning for the sequel, with Dan Stevens (The Guest, Legion) playing the lead role. Production on Godzilla vs. Kong 2 was supposedly going to begin this summer over in Australia, so an early 2024 release date seems right on track with the expected production timeline.
MOVIES
TechRadar

Obi-Wan's Disney Plus success may be bad news for Star Wars

It's official: Obi-Wan Kenobi's final episode is the most popular Star Wars TV episode to air on Disney Plus – and that's bad news for the franchise. According to streaming data analyst Samba TV (per Deadline (opens in new tab)), the season 1 finale of Obi-Wan's TV series drew in 1.8 million viewers between Wednesday, June 22 (its release day) and Sunday, June 27. That figure may not sound that significant, but it's a number that far outweighs those posted by previous Star Wars shows that launched on Disney Plus.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Canceled Donald Duck Video Game Footage Leaks Online

New gameplay footage from a canceled video game associated with Donald Duck has appeared online. A little over a decade ago, Disney Interactive Studios released the game Epic Mickey on Nintendo Wii. The title was later followed by a sequel, Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two, and was also planned to have a spin-off centered around Donald. And while this game ended up getting scrapped, we've now been given an idea of what it would have looked like.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2: Another Original Star Not Returning for Sequel

Hocus Pocus fans were thrilled today by the reveal of the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2, but today also brings some disappointing news, which is that Jason Marsden, who voiced the cat Thackery Binx in the original film, is not involved in the sequel. The news was revealed by Entertainment Weekly today, following the appearance of a black cat in the film's teaser trailer sparking speculation that the beloved Binx could be making a return, with this news seemingly implying the sequel's antagonists have befriended an entirely different feline. Hocus Pocus 2 is set to hit Disney+ on September 30th.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Lucifer Star Claims Ezra Miller Forced WB to Scrap Eight-Part DC Series

The name Ezra Miller used to be associated with a promising DC Extended Universe career but these days, it has become synonymous with controversy and the 29-year-old actor has been making headlines for his alleged personal troubles. Turns out, not only is Ezra becoming a huge problem for authorities that...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown's new movie heads to Netflix

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown's new movie The Electric State is set to head to Netflix. The film was originally set up with Universal, but after over a year of negotiations, the streaming platform has officially closed the deal for the rights to the sci-fi epic. Based on Simon...
MOVIES
TechRadar

HBO Max just showed the future Netflix can look forward to

Netflix plans on introducing a cheaper, ad-supported subscription tier in the near future – and if the success of HBO’s equivalent tier is anything to go by, the streamer is onto a winner. In a recent survey conducted by Insider (opens in new tab), 28% of HBO Max-subscribing...
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2 Stars React to First Trailer

Almost 30 years since the Sanderson sisters originally took flight in Hocus Pocus, stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy have reunited for the highly anticipated Hocus Pocus 2, which just earned its first trailer this week. As if fans weren't thrilled enough by the first trailer, the stars of the adventure were equally delighted to check out the first glimpse of the experience, with Disney+ sharing a reaction video from the stars themselves. If their excitement in this reaction video is any indication, fans are in for quite a few endearing and hilarious promotional opportunities in the coming months. Check out the stars' trailer reaction below before Hocus Pocus 2 lands on Disney+ on September 30th.
MOVIES
One Green Planet

Sony to Tone Down Spider-Man Villain ‘Kraven the Hunter’ to ‘Kraven The Animal Lover’ in Upcoming Spin-Off

In an extremely controversial decision, Sony has decided to make Spider-Man villain Kraven the Hunter into Kraven the Animal Lover. Following the change of Venom and Morbius, Sony has launched a spinoff movie for another classic Spider-Man villain. Kraven the Hunter is a fictional character in American comic books that are published by Marvel Comics.
MOVIES
Mic

Disney's Baymax shows a trans man buying tampons and conservatives are losing it

Disney has a shaky track record around its support of LGBTQ+ rights. Pixar employees leaked information this spring alleging that the storied production company routinely cuts queer storylines from its content, and many think that if the corporation hadn’t dragged its feet to condemn Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, that it could have stopped it from being signed into law. Now, Disney is adding a new layer to their complex tableau of give-and-take when it comes to representation. A scene from their new show Baymax appears to depict a trans man buying tampons.
SOCIETY
epicstream.com

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Canon Details About Android 21 and Android 16

Dragon Ball Super recently made its major anime comeback, thanks to the theatrical release of its latest movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, in Japan, and while fans from other regions, including North America, are waiting for the highly-anticipated shonen film to arrive in theaters close to them, Toei Animation already released the opening of the movie, revealing major information about two familiar androids.
COMICS
ComicBook

Spy x Family Poster Pitches the Anime's Best Movie

Spy x Family is the hit of the spring season, continuing into the summer season of 2022 as it wraps its first cours following the twelfth episode that focused on the Forger Family. While each of the members of the Forger Clan are harboring their own secret, Loid's hidden life as a master spy was reflected in an in-universe series known as "Bondman", with one fan artist recreating the spy series in a new movie poster that shifts the aesthetics of many of the main characters of the anime adaptation that spawned from the mind of creator Tatsuya Endo.
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk Gets Official San Diego Comic-Con Banner

This summer is chock-full of epic moments for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, between the theatrical release of Thor: Love and Thunder and the debut of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, I Am Groot, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latter series won't be premiering until mid-August, and fans are definitely eager to see what the series has in store, especially after the first trailer was released last month. While previous rumors have indicated that Marvel Studios might not have a presence at next month's San Diego Comic-Con, a new banner for the convention has surfaced in San Diego — and it happens to show She-Hulk. The banner, which was discovered by SDCC Blog!, uses She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's teaser poster with the SDCC logo, alongside a note that the convention is "celebrating the popular arts."
SAN DIEGO, CA
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Gives Away More Free Games Than Normal

The Epic Games Store is giving away more free games than normal over the course of the next week. While we've become accustomed to always getting new free titles on the Epic Games Store every Thursday, most customers are used to only getting a pair of titles. Luckily, for the next seven days, Epic Games is sweetening the deal just a bit and is handing out three games for no cost instead.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Surprises Users With Stealth Release of Popular Game

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC have been surprised with a new game. Nine days ago, Microsoft announced the remaining games coming to the subscription service this month. That said, today, a game was added that was not included in this list of games, and it's surprise hit, House Flipper.
VIDEO GAMES

