Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Announced

By Christian Hoffer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapcom is re-releasing every Mega Man Battle Network game for the Nintendo Switch. During today's Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, Capcom announced the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, which will re-release all ten Mega Man Battle Network games originally released for the Game Boy Advance. Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection...

