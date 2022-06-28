ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Briefs: Monday's holiday to impact some city services

City of Marion announces holiday schedule

Mayor Scott Schertzer has announced some closures on Monday in observance of the Independence Day holiday. All offices in Marion City Hall will be closed and sanitation crews will not collect refuse, recycling, or yard waste. Residents who normally have sanitation service that day are asked to have their collections at curbside no later than 7 a.m. Tuesday. Crews are scheduled to collect both Monday and Tuesday’s refuse, recycling, and yard waste on Tuesday with the possibility that some of Tuesday’s collection could extend into Wednesday.

Marion Area Transit will not be in operation on Monday and the Marion Senior Center will be closed. No senior transportation will be available that day with the exception of dialysis appointments.

Necessary services including fire, police and airport will operate as usual.

Sewer projects affecting local traffic

Mound Street between Buckeye Street and Darius Street is closed until 3 p.m. Friday. City of Marion crews are working on a sewer issue at this location.

The eastern-most lane of South Prospect Street at the intersection of West Washington Street is closed until 5 p.m. Thursday. Underground Utilities are working on a sewer connection at this location in conjunction with the S. Main St. Sewer Improvement project

Ohio Poultry Association calls for nominations to serve on egg board

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Poultry Association (OPA) is accepting suggestions for nominations to serve on the 2023-2024 American Egg Board (AEB), which is U.S. egg farmer’s link to consumers in communicating the value of the incredible egg. AEB is seeking an ethnically diverse group of candidates. Appointed members will serve a two-year term.

To be eligible for nomination, individuals must be producers or representatives of producers and they must own 75,000 or more laying hens. Producers who own less than 75,000 hens are eligible provided they have not applied for exemption and are paying assessments to AEB.

The board is appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and consists of 18 members and 18 alternates from all regions of the country who are egg farmers nominated by certified state and regional organizations representing egg farmers. Members and alternates may not serve more than three consecutive two-year terms in their current position.

All nominations should be submitted by July 13 to OPA at info@ohiopoultry.org.

Ohio is the second-largest egg farming state in the nation, producing more than 10 billion eggs each year. Ohio egg farmers make egg safety a top priority and are proud to provide Ohioans with high-quality eggs.

For more information about Ohio’s egg farms, visit ohiopoultry.org or ohioeggs.com.

