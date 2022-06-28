ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, OH

Marion Police say missing 10-year-old has returned home safely

By Andrew Carter, Marion Star
 2 days ago

Marion Police say a child reported missing overnight has been found.

According to information provided by the Marion Police Department, De'Ante Johnson Jr., age 10, was reported missing by his family just after midnight on Tuesday in the 100 block of Chicago Avenue in Marion.

Police said Johnson's family informed them around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday that he had returned home safely. He apparently stayed at a friend's house overnight.

