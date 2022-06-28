ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Double Dutch! Manchester United have agreed a deal for Feyenoord left back Tyrell Malacia - who has the same agent as Frenkie de Jong - as Eredivisie club's chief confirms a £13million move to Old Trafford is 'imminent'

Manchester United have agreed a £12.9million deal for Feyenoord left back Tyrell Malacia.

The 22-year old had been on United's radar this window but was poised to join French side Lyon as the Old Trafford club focused attention on their bid to sign Frenkie de Jong.

However, with De Jong talks advanced, United have switched their sights to Malacia's deal and have an agreement in place with Feyenoord for £12.9m plus a further £1.7m in add ons - gazumping Lyon's offer of £12.9m all in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lczGT_0gOSPQaO00
Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Dutch star Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30vV9G_0gOSPQaO00
Malacia has the same agent as new United manager Erik ten Hag's No 1 target Frenkie de Jong

Malacia, who has five caps for Holland and is a high energy modern full-back, must now decide whether he wants the move to Old Trafford where he will compete with Luke Shaw.

United are expected to offload Alex Telles amid building interest from elsewhere.

Feyenoord want Chelsea's Ian Maatsen to replace Malacia - who is looked after by the same agents as De Jong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WeZLC_0gOSPQaO00
With the de Jong deal now 90 per cent done, Malacia's £13m move to United is now 'imminent'

Barcelona midfielder De Jong, 25, is the Premier League side's top priority, with new manager Ten Hag desperate to sign the gifted playmaker to revamp his engine room.

United only want to move onto other signings, like Malacia, when the signing of De Jong is sorted.

With Malacia's move to Lyon seemingly in the bag, United had moved onto alternative targets like Ajax's defender Nicolas Tagliafico. But De Jong's representatives are now trying to move both players onto Ten Hag's side.

Feyenoord director Frank Arnesen told 1908.nl: 'The agreement with Man United is there. We are now waiting for Tyrell. If Malacia says yes, then a transfer to Manchester United is imminent.'

