Watertown, SD

Police offering reward after three windows shot out with BB gun at Watertown auto dealership

By Watertown Public Opinion
 2 days ago
Police are investigating a report of vandalism at a Watertown car dealership.

Three window vehicles at Sharp's Automotive, 1112 Ninth Ave. S.W., were shot out with a BB gun, according to a news release from the Watertown Police Department. It's believed the damage was done overnight Sunday.

Approximately $1,500 in damage was caused, per the release, and police are offering a cash reward of an undisclosed amount for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects.

People who have information about the incident should call the police department at 605-882-6210.

City
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Brookings man in custody after injury hit-and-run

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities report an arrest was made after an injury hit-and-run accident took place in Brookings. According to the Registrar, Brookings officers responded to reports of an accident at 6:12 p.m. on Friday. A black 2016 Ram 2500 was leaving a Casey’s parking lot when it hit a 2022 gray Honda CRV on Orchard Drive. The Ram then struck a boulder in the Biomat USA parking lot which damaged the Biomat USA building. Witnesses say the Ram then left the scene, speeding down Orchard Drive.
BROOKINGS, SD
mitchellnow.com

Seven fire departments respond to Brookings County fire

A costly fire in Brookings County Wednesday afternoon that was fought by seven area fire departments. The sheriff’s department says a fire broke out just after 2:00 p.m. at 48312 216th Street, which just a few miles northwest of Elkton. Fire departments from Aurora, Elkton, White, Bruce Volga, Sinai...
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Here’s why a driver may get pulled over in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s at least a few thousand people driving in South Dakota cities without a driver’s license. Tickets for no driver’s license rank in the top five of traffic citations in the five most populous cities. In 2021, the Sioux Falls Police...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Downed power line causes Watertown house fire

WATERTOWN, S.D.– A house fire in Watertown Wednesday afternoon. The fire call at 1340 25th Street Southwest originally came in as a report of a power line down from a tree limb falling on it. When the power line fell, it started a nearby tree on fire, and strong...
WATERTOWN, SD
ktwb.com

S.D. sheriffs warn of fuel thieves hitting farms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sheriffs from rural counties in South Dakota are warning farmers to watch their bulk gasoline and diesel fuel tanks. They say thieves find them an easy target as fuel prices remain at historic highs. The Hamlin County Sheriff in northeast South Dakota says a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Watertown man arrested after crashing car into Deuce’s Casino

WATERTOWN, S.D.–A Watertown man faces several charges after crashing into a parked vehicle and a business early Saturday morning. Police were called to Deuce’s Casino at 137 5th Street Northeast just before 6:00 a.m. on a report of a car crash. They arrived to find a car driven...
WATERTOWN, SD
brookingsradio.com

Businesses Fail Alcohol Compliance Checks

The Brookings Police Department conducts a series of alcohol compliance checks on local business over the past couple weeks. According to Detective Adam Smith, fifteen local business were checked — five of those business failed the check and sold alcohol to an underage buyer. The business failing the alcohol compliance check were: Caseys on Sixth Street, Guadalajara’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, HyVee Gas, and the North Pump n Pack.
BROOKINGS, SD
kelo.com

Fire near Elkton has city asking residents to not use outside water

ELKTON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Several fire departments are battling a fire west of Elkton, South Dakota. The City of Elkton is asking residents to conserve water and not do outside watering. Fire departments are using Elkton’s water to fill the tanker trucks to fight the fire.
ELKTON, SD
