Big names return to Portland for Waterfront Blues Festival

By Travis Teich
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Like always, the Waterfront Blues Festival is bringing some big names to Portland.

Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph is a talented singer performing on stage with Galactic. She sat down with AM Extra and shared what she’s looking forward to at this year’s blues fest.

KOIN 6 News’ Blues Fest Forecast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Waterfront Blues Festival is returning to Tom McCall Waterfront Park this Fourth of July weekend – so how should you prepare for the weather? Joseph Dames has the details in the forecast above.
