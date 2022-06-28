Big names return to Portland for Waterfront Blues Festival
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Like always, the Waterfront Blues Festival is bringing some big names to Portland.
Anjelika "Jelly" Joseph is a talented singer performing on stage with Galactic. She sat down with AM Extra and shared what she's looking forward to at this year's blues fest.
