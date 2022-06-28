ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preview the floating Parisian spa tailor-made for the fashion elite

By Lily Worcester
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom 3 July, fashion’s elite will descend on Paris for Haute Couture Fashion Week, one of the most hotly-anticipated dates in the Tatler calendar, where members of The Fédération de la Haute Couture present their most extravagant and luxurious collections to the world. This season, for a moment of respite between...

Africa Fashion party: an exercise in power dressing in SW7

Want to know about power dressing? Then take guidance from the discerning set who took the Sir John Madejski garden at the V&A to toast the UK’s most extensive exhibition of African fashions to date. Africa Fashion, curated by Dr Christine Checinska, is a showcase of over 200 objects from more than 20 countries, spanning impressive textile design, using traditional techniques, to a photographic showcase of the provocative street fashion on the continent. But, who was in attendance? Only the Marchioness of Bath in an energetic trouser suit who could be seen catching up with British Vogue’s editor Edward Enninful. Two people giving Emma Weymouth’s trousers a run for their money were Mia Regan and Bernardine Evaristo, the Booker Prize winner. Model Fadhi Mohamed looked effortlessly chic and so did married design-duo Charlie Casely-Hayford and Sophie Ashby.
The American designer that became the style winner of Wimbledon

Ralph Lauren is to Wimbledon what butter is to bread; its Polo insignia as present on the pitch as Pimm’s is in the stands. Since 2006, Ralph Lauren has been the official outfitter of the event, bringing an elevated fashion edge to the world of tennis uniforms. While all...
Art aficionados and A-listers rub shoulders at the Serpentine Summer Evening

An eclectic crowd of actors to artists, models to musicians, designers and divas assembled in Kensington Gardens last night, as the Serpentine Gallery hosted an elegant Summer Evening. Presided over by American billionaire and Serpentine Chairman, Michael Bloomberg, the star-studded evening was held to celebrate artists and thank the Gallery’s supporters. The TV and film industry was well represented, with everyone from Damian Lewis to Bridgerton’s Charithra Chandran in attendance, while the fashion crowd was out in force, including Adwoa Aboah, Charlie Casely-Hayford and Harris Reed. Former Tatler cover star Gugu Mbatha-Raw caught up with Erdem Moralıoğlu, before Romy Madley Croft took to the decks – keeping the party atmosphere alight, even in the face of some typically English summer rain.
Wimbledon returns: The most glamorous guests at the Championships this year

An annual highlight of the British season, few events combine the sporting and social cachet of Wimbledon – synonymous with both the best tennis on the planet, as well as its star-studded crop of attendees. As Emma Raducanu triumphed on Centre Court on day one, Mollie King triumphed in the style stakes in the stands. Wearing a pretty striped dress, her pregnancy glow was unmistakable, after the singer and radio host recently announced that she’s expecting her first child with her cricketer husband, Stuart Broad. The Queen’s granddaughter, Zara Tindall, joined the throng on day two, with her sports-mad husband, Mike, in tow. The beaming couple made an elegant pair, with Zara opting for her own take on tennis whites, while Mike sported a summery cream jacket. From royals to A-listers, business titans to fashion darlings, see the best of this year’s spectators below.
Tales from the riverbank: The 5 most glamorous boats on the Thames

On a hot, sunny August afternoon, there is something perversely exciting about breezing west out of London. The M4 is like a yellow brick road away from every day life that always conjures up a holiday mood – be it the joy of an alfresco lunch of risotto with clams and courgette flowers at the River Cafe before hitting the motorway, or the anticipation of jetting off from Heathrow.
Rowing champion Jack Carlson on how to do Henley in style

In 2013, Jack Carlson, along with his US team, won Henley Royal Regatta. Four years later he founded his label Rowing Blazers, a brand inspired by the traditional jackets of the sport. So, if there’s anyone who’s qualified to dole out tips on how to do the event in style, it’s Jack. Born in the USA but living between the States, Hampstead and Oxford throughout his life, this anglophilic yank has certainly mastered the art of English eccentricity. ‘I've been very privileged to grow up and to live my life around these elite institutions on both sides,’ says Carlson.
WATCH: Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham take on Tea With Tatler

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Married life may be blissful for Nicola Peltz Beckham – Tatler’s fabulous August cover star – and her husband, Brooklyn, but that doesn’t mean the duo don’t get a little competitive at times. From the real name of Brooklyn’s godfather, Sir Elton John, to which British royal famously featured in an episode of ‘Friends’, see the glamorous newlyweds test their British knowledge as they take on Tea With Tatler. And don’t miss Tatler’s August issue, on sale now.
£38m Shakespeare playhouse to open in an unexpected location

It's about time the Globe Theatre had some healthy competition. Built in 1997 and based on the original 17th-century design, the famous south bank venue has remained the prime location for watching William Shakespeare's plays come to life. But now another playhouse dedicated to the writer's work has been constructed to rival the London theatre.
Aspinall Kingdom: when Tatler met society’s very own Dr Doolittle

A bright sun is beating down on Damian Aspinall as he sits outside one of the lavishly appointed and rentable treehouses he's had built at his Port Lympne Reserve, in Kent. Below are some of the 600 acres in which black rhino brood, gorillas gambol, zebra frolic and Amur tigers exude sleek ferocity; through the haze the English Channel can be seen. 'Evocative, isn't it?' he says, pleasure pouring from the 62-year-old's six-foot-three frame, and who's to disagree?
Queen Máxima pulls out all the stops during state trip to Austria

Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands recently embarked on a three-day state visit to Austria. From 27 June to 29 June, at the invitation of President Alexander Van der Bellen, the royals enjoyed the company of their hosts, whilst attending various tours and events throughout the country, as well as a state banquet at the Belvedere in Vienna.
