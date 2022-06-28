Suspected Old Hickory arsonist charged
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspected arsonist has been charged after a house fire in Old Hickory over a year ago.
According to Metro Nashville Police, the fire happened on June 4, 2021, in the 1300 block of 8 th Street in Old Hickory. Officials reportedly determined the fire was intentionally started.Blue Alert: Man accused of shooting Hendersonville officer; Stolen truck found in Millersville
MNPD said a witness saw Joseph Cagle, 43, taking items from the home and loading them into a vehicle the same day as the fire. The witness allegedly also saw Cagle leaving the scene as smoke was coming from the house.Accused Peeping Tom at East Nashville YMCA charged
Cagle was taken into custody on Sunday and charged with aggravated arson. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.
Comments / 0