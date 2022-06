Governor Dunleavy has ordered that Alaska and United States flags fly at half-staff at a date to be announced in the future, in honor of Egan. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy have sent condolences to the family and loved ones of former Juneau Mayor and Alaska State Senator Dennis Egan, who passed away Tuesday.

JUNEAU, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO