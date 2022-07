Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The right paint job and a copied federal ID number on the door. That’s all it took for smugglers to commit identity theft of a tractor-trailer, passing it off as a hauler from a legitimate trucking company as it crossed the Texas-Mexico border — leading to the deaths of 53 migrants in San Antonio this week in what federal officials say is the most deadly migrant smuggling case in U.S. history.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO