2 people killed after a four-vehicle pile-up on Highway 288 in Rosharon (Rosharon, TX)
Nationwide Report
On early Monday, two people lost their lives following a multi-vehicle accident in Rosharon. As per the initial information, the fatal head-on collision involving multiple vehicles took place at approximately 12:30 a.m. on the southbound lanes of SH 288 [...]
More Texas News from Nationwide Report™
- Recent Texas Accident News - Statewide
- Recent Houston Accident News
- Recent San Antonio Accident News
- Recent Dallas Accident News
- Search My City in Texas
Texas Resources from Nationwide Report™
- Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
- Need Help Finding a Texas Police Accident Report Online? Request a Free Accident Report.
- Injured from a Car Accident in Texas? Request a Free Settlement Estimate.
Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 0