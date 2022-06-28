ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

Florence man charged with first-degree sodomy, accused of asking teen to stay quiet

By Kait Newsum
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LafMt_0gOSJSzk00

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Lauderdale County man is facing a first-degree sodomy charge after allegedly assaulting a teenager inside their grandmother’s home.

According to online court documents, Florence Police Officer James Hillhouse was called to go to the North Alabama Medical Center in regards to a reported sexual assault.

2 charged in connection to 14-year-old’s killing

When he got to the hospital Officer Hillhouse met with the teenager and their mother. They alleged a man that went by the name “Rusty” had sexually assaulted the teen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E5eaw_0gOSJSzk00
Andreas Ugene Jones
(Florence Police Department)

Rusty was later identified as Andreas Ugene Jones.

The victim told police that the incident happened at their grandmother’s house in Florence on June 4.

It was around 5 p.m., they said, when they went into one of the bedrooms to relax for a little while. The victim told the officer that Rusty came into the room about 30 minutes later and started asking about their sexual preferences.

Marshall County Husband charged with domestic violence after wife shot in the face

Then, the victim says, Rusty grabbed them by the head and forced them to perform oral sex.

Afterward, court records say that Rusty “attempted to exchange phone numbers” with the victim. Rusty then left the room and didn’t say anything else to the victim in person.

The mother of the victim was able to provide authorities with screenshots where Rusty had texted the victim on the same day of the incident.

At 6:46 p.m., the victim texted Rusty saying, “this rusty?”

80 people evacuate Destin resort overnight for dumpster fire

Rusty replied, “I want you please don’t say anything please,” along with a kissing heart emoji.

At 6:54 p.m., Rusty texted again saying, “Please don’t say anything.”

Rusty texted again at 7:16 p.m., “Wow now I’m scared.”

Officer Hillhouse was able to search through the victim’s phone, “Rusty’s” phone as well as both of their cell phone providers. He concluded that the screenshots were legitimate and had been sent from the phone of Andreas Ugene Jones.

An arrest warrant was issued for Jones, and he was taken into custody on June 24. His bond was set at $60,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
wvtm13.com

Man suspected in 2 Ohio killings found dead in Alabama

FALKVILLE, Ala. — A man suspected of killing a woman and child in Ohio was found dead in Alabama from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A coroner tells news outlets that 32-year-old Dante Rashad Hawes of Dayton was found dead inside a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Falkville.
FALKVILLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama officers who died in line of duty in 2021 honored in End of Watch Ride to Remember

Four Alabama law enforcement officers are being remembered as part of a countrywide tour to remember officers who died in the line of duty in 2021. The End of Watch Ride to Remember stopped first in north Alabama Tuesday to honor Sheffield police Sgt. Nick Risner, who died Oct. 2, 2021, following a shootout in Muscle Shoals. On Wednesday, the tour stopped first in Birmingham to honor Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Willie Hall, who died Sept. 14, 2021, of COVID-19.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy