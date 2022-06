JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Farm Bureau Political Action Committee (MOFB PAC) has endorsed Vicky Hartzler in the upcoming August 2022 primary for Missouri’s open United States Senate seat. Today’s announcement marks the first time that Missouri Farm Bureau has endorsed a candidate in an open U.S. Senate primary election. The six-term U.S. House Representative from Missouri’s Fourth Congressional District is seeking the seat being vacated by Senator Roy Blunt, who is retiring at the end of his current term.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO