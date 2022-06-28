ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - A Kingdom's Savior Trailer

By Erick Tay
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Kamura to the Kingdom, your strongest foes...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course Secret Boss Gameplay

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course Secret Boss Gameplay. Check out how to access the secret boss in the Cuphead DLC, The Delicious Last Course. In addition, watch as we take on the new boss as the new playable character Ms. Chalice.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Savior#Video Game#Sunbreak A
Gamespot

Best Prime Day 2022 Deals: Early Discounts Available Now

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is less than two weeks away. The annual sales event is scheduled for July 12-13. Prime Day 2022 will bring deals on millions of products. Seriously. Last year, there were discounts on more than two million products across practically every category imaginable. And that's not even counting the many thousands of deals at competing retailers as part of anti-Prime Day sales. Though we won't see the bulk of Prime Day 2022 deals until the week of the actual sale, there are already some great discounts available now. We've rounded up the best early Prime Day 2022 deals.
SHOPPING
Gamespot

Amazon Prime Free Games For July 2022 Are Available Now

Prime Gaming's July 2022 lineup of free games is live now. It's a bit different than usual, though. There are only four free games as part of the monthly program: Maniac Mansion, Suzerain, Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark, and Fishing: North Atlantic. But it's not a down month for Prime Gaming. In fact, it's the biggest month of freebies ever, thanks to the more than 30 free games that are also available in July as part of Prime Day 2022. In addition to the free games, Prime members can claim in-game content for popular games such as Pokemon Go, Fall Guys, and Grand Theft Auto Online.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Aether Story

Sign In to follow. Follow Aether Story, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Parasite Pack

Sign In to follow. Follow Parasite Pack, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Monster Hunter
Gamespot

Why Dragon's Dogma 2 Is Worth Getting Excited About

It's been a long 10-year wait for Dragon's Dogma fans. Capcom's idiosyncratic open-world RPG hit Xbox 360 and PS3 in the spring of 2012, and would eventually get a re-release-meets-expansion in the form of Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen. Ten years later, we're finally getting a sequel, as Dragon's Dogma 2 was recently announced. Dragon's Dogma devotees are over the moon, but it might not be as apparent to gamers who didn't discover the game why exactly we're all freaking out.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Friday 'Nite: Fortnite's Reality Tree Shows Nostalgia Comes In Many Forms

Friday 'Nite is a weekly Fortnite column in which Mark Delaney takes a closer look at current events in the wide world of Fortnite, with a special emphasis on the game's plot, characters, and lore. Though it's likely intrinsically linked to the game's next major--and yet unnamed--villain, the vibrant Reality...
RETAIL
Gamespot

Skull And Bones Could Release In November, Leak Says

It appears Ubisoft's long-in-development pirate game Skull and Bones now has a release date, or at least a rumored release date. Details from a supposed Xbox Store listing point to a November 8 launch. The listings, discovered by @ALumia_Italia on Twitter, also reveal that--like basically every other Ubisoft game--Skull and Bones will have a variety of extra content available.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Spy X Family And Other Shonen Jump Characters Are Coming To New Switch RPG In July

Monster No. 8 - Kafka Hibino. Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions follows the protagonist Damien as he retreats into an imaginary world and battles against the forces of evil alongside heroes from his favorite Shonen Jump and Jump+ manga. Each fight has a strategic element to it, and Damien can use the signature abilities of his manga heroes to defeat his enemies.
COMICS
Gamespot

The Sims 4's Newest Expansion Adds "Promposals," Thrift Shopping, Boba, And All Kinds Of Teenage Shenanigans

While The Sims 4's most recent DLC pack offered players a more supernatural experience, its upcoming expansion is a return to the series' more normal content as well as the most tumultuous part of a young sim's life: high school. The Sims 4: High School Years hits PC, Mac, and consoles on July 28 and adds thrift shopping, milk tea shops, extracurricular activities, an overhaul to the series' in-game social media, plenty of new actions and character creation options, and the location of Copperdale High School.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Redfall's New Trailer Invites You To Bite Back Against Vampire Hordes

Bethesda has dropped a new trailer for Redfall, the Arkane Austin-developed game where players are trapped on an island that's under siege from an army of vampires and their cultists. The gameplay footage is brief, but you can catch a glimpse of several island areas teeming with supernatural threats, gadgets that weaponize UV light, and the four characters who wield unique skills in Redfall's world.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PlayStation Plus Free Games For July 2022 Revealed

PlayStation has revealed the next batch of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Unsurprisingly, the leaked list of games that popped up over the weekend was accurate once again (via Dealabs). July 2022's PS Plus lineup includes Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan, and Arcadegeddon. The trio of new PlayStation Plus free games will be available starting July 5 for PS4 and PS5 users. This is one of the better PS Plus lineups of the year, so PlayStation Plus subscribers have a couple of fun games to look forward to trying in the near future.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

This Xbox Series X Is Also Thor's Hammer

You can win a Mjolnir-looking Xbox Series X with a sweepstakes to promote the upcoming Marvel movie Thor: Love & Thunder. The Xbox, which has been decorated to look like Thor's famous hammer, also comes with a Mjolnir-like braided handle on one side to complete the look. The sweepstakes lasts...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Kawspeely Skin Is Coming To Fortnite

Epic is partnering with Kaws to create the Kawspeely outfit that'll be available on July 2. Kaws is a New York-based artist who is known for his sculpture work on characters and themes. The new Fortnite skin will be another in-game variant of Peely, a well-beloved character. The Kawspeely outfit...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Nintendo Switch Online Adds Four More Genesis Games

Nintendo has announced another slate of games for its Nintendo Switch Online subscription service, this time filling out more of the Genesis catalog that that's included as part of the Expansion Pack. Those include a compilation of Mega Man games, a stylized brawler, and a game best known for its memes.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Where Is Xur Today? (July 1-5) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotic Items Guide

Xur is back in the Solar System in Destiny 2, with a few things you're going to want to pick up--like a near-god roll Falling Guillotine, an Insurmountable Skullfort that should be pretty great under Arc 3.0, and some decent rolls on Hawkmoon and Dead Man's Tale for PvP. Here's where you can find Xur and what he's selling.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Check Out This Adorable Kirby Switch Controller

Kirby and the Forgotten land is the best Kirby yet, but what if you want to hold a Kirby while you play a Kirby? The latest Switch controller design from PowerA immortalizes the pink puffball in all his bubblegum glory. Kirby PowerA Nintendo Switch Wired Controller. $28. The wired PowerA...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy