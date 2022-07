HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Huntington has made moves to purchase Pullman Square and become the majority owner of the retail complex. City leaders say they’ve been working with the current owners for about a year to reach an agreement in the $7 million deal. They say $4 million will be used to reduce debt and $3 million will pay for the partnership.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 12 HOURS AGO