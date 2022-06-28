ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Police in York County seek help in identifying ultralight pilot

FOX43.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK, Pa. — Police in York County are seeking help in identifying an ultralight pilot accused of...

www.fox43.com

WGAL

Fourth person dies after Adams County crash

A fourth person has died after a crash last week in Adams County. Vincent Martin, 32, of Florida, died Thursday at a hospital, according to the York County coroner's office. Pennsylvania State Police said Martin was a passenger in a vehicle that went off Pine Run Road in Hamilton Township on June 22 and hit a tree.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fire damages barn near Narvon, Lancaster County

Fire damaged a barn in Lancaster County. The blaze was discovered around 4:30 a.m. Friday in the 6000 block of Division Highway (Route 322), near Narvon. No injuries were reported. A couple of horses in the barn got out safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Coroner on scene of motorcycle crash in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On June 30, at 8:36 p.m., the Ephrata Police Department was sent to investigate a fatal vehicle crash on the 300 block of South Cocalico Road in West Cocalico Township. A 20-year-old motorcycle driver drove into the opposing lane at a 90 degree curve and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Accident seriously injuries motorcyclist in Lancaster County

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A two-vehicle accident seriously injured a motorcyclist during the morning hours of Friday, July 1 in Lancaster County. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), officers responded to a report of a motorcycle and truck/trailer accident that happened at the intersection of Mount Airy Road and Forrest Hill Road.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Reward offered for State Police suspect possibly in Lancaster County

(WHTM) – The suspect in a Pennsylvania State Police crash investigation may be in Lancaster County. Pennsylvania State Police say Joshua Phillips is the suspect in a crash and shooting in Chester County back in May. Troopers from the Avondale barracks responded to Lees Bridge Road and Fremont Road in West Nottingham Township on May 12 and say Phillips crashed a vehicle into a residence, fled, and discharged a firearm in a nearby field.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Missing child found dead in campground pool: York County coroner

A 12-year-old boy was found dead in a pool early Thursday, hours after he’d been reported missing, according to the York County coroner. York County authorities on Wednesday issued an alert for missing 12-year-old Pay Kahi, who they said was last seen at the Summit Grove Campground, near 140 S. Front St., at 3:45 p.m. He was there with a church youth group.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Warrant issued for York woman stemming from controlled substance charges

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On June 22, following a police investigation by the West Manchester Township Police Department, Kyra L. Schott from the 700 block of Manor St. in York is wanted for numerous charges. Police have charged Schott with 2 counts of delivery with intent to manufacture controlled...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Teen injured in York shooting

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A teen was injured after a late night shooting in York City. York City Police tell abc27 the shooting happened just before midnight on Wednesday night on the 1000 block of Roosevelt Ave. The victim, a 19-year-old boy, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Get daily...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

One person dead in Adams County crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — State Police say a person is dead after a crash Thursday afternoon in Adams County. Officials say 73-year-old Vasanthakumari Chockkaungam was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash off the on-ramp to US Route 15 northbound from Carlisle Pike in Huntington Township. According to...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fire breaks out at Lancaster County barn

STRASBURG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — According to emergency dispatch, fire crews were dispatched for a large, working barn fire in Lancaster County. The fire incident occurred at the intersection of Eisenberger and Weaver Roads in Strasburg Township just before 4 p.m. No injuries were reported in the incident. No word...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Single-vehicle crash in Adams County, coroner notified

HUNTINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — According to emergency dispatch, the Adams County coroner was called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Huntington Township on Thursday afternoon. According to state police, the crash occurred in the area on U.S. 15 North on the off-ramp to Carlisle Pike (SR94) at...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One dead in accident near Rt. 15 in Adams County

HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was killed in an accident near Rt. 15 in Huntingdon Township on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. PennDOT says a multi-vehicle crash occurred on PA 94 at approximately 1:50 p.m. that effected traffic in both directions at the exit for US 15 north, creating a ramp closure. The accident has cleaned up since and all lanes are now open.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Driver suspected of DUI after truck tractor becomes lodged in Dauphin County home: police

The driver of a truck tractor that became embedded in a Derry Township home on Thursday evening is being investigated for driving under the influence, according to police. Emergency crews were called around 5:30 p.m. to the 1400-1500 block of East Derry Road, where the truck tractor portion of a tractor-trailer had driven into the front corner of a home, Derry Township police said.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Do You Recognize These Tattoos? Help Police ID Theft Suspect in Lancaster County

EPHRATA, PA — The Ephrata Police say they are investigating a Theft incident that occurred on May 31, 2022, at approximately 6:15 PM. The pictured suspect reportedly entered an AT&T store located at 839 E Main St Ste 500, Ephrata, Lancaster County, and indicated an interest in purchasing a new phone. While a store employee was distracted, the suspect took possession of the employee’s personal iPhone 12 Pro, valued at $1,200, and placed it in his pocket. The suspect informed the victim he needed to return to his vehicle to retrieve his identification. He subsequently entered the pictured gold-colored SUV, possibly an Acura, and fled the scene in possession of the stolen phone, the location of which was last tracked to the Philadelphia area. The suspect has tattoos on his right elbow and lower left leg.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man pleads guilty to bludgeoning death of 77-year-old while stealing his SUV

A man pleaded guilty to third-degree-murder in the bludgeoning death of a 77-year-old Dauphin County man in 2019 who was trying to stop him from stealing his vehicle. Richard Hudgins, 33, of Jonestown in Lebanon County, pleaded guilty last week to avoid a trial scheduled this week for third-degree murder and robbery. Judge Scott Evans gave him the maximum sentence for the murder charge: 20 to 40 years in state prison. The robbery charge was dropped.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

