Officials have cautioned against using fireworks this holiday weekend as the drought emergency worsens daily, making dry, golden brush ripe fuel for wildfires."I'm worried about people driving up the hill and trying to shoot off fireworks," said Fontana resident Ryan Kauffman. Concerned about the increased fire danger going into the Fourth of July weekend, San Bernardino County firefighters closed the North Etiwanda Preserve in Rancho Cucamonga to protect it from anyone insistent on using fireworks."I wouldn't want to see it damaged or my home damaged even more so," said Kauffman. Officials closed the preserve from Friday night through Tuesday morning, with the...

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO