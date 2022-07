Lewis Hamilton has called for Bernie Ecclestone and Sir Jackie Stewart to be censored, and declared “enough is enough” after Nelson Piquet’s racial slur.The seven-time world champion was speaking ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix - days after 69-year-old Piquet’s offensive reference to Hamilton emerged from a podcast recorded last November.Triple world champion Stewart, 83, said recently that Hamilton should “resign” after struggling for results this season, while Ecclestone, 91, told ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Thursday that he would “take a bullet” for Vladimir Putin, also describing the Russian president as a “first-class person”.“I don’t know why...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO