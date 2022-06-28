Killeen Family Aquatic Center opening at full capacity

KILLEEN, Texas (June 27, 2022) – The City of Killeen’s Recreation Service’s Aquatics division is announcing changes to their pool schedule, as well as season passes that are now available.

The Family Aquatic Center (1800 East Stan Schlueter Loop) is now open at full capacity and will be open six days a week.

Previously, the Aquatic Center was open at 50% capacity and closed on Mondays and Tuesday’s. The business will now only be closed on Mondays.

The City of Killeen’s pool season began on Memorial Day weekend, but with a high staffing shortage. We are happy to announce that all lifeguard positions have now been filled and we’re excited to open up operations at the Aquatic Center at 100% capacity.

Recreation Services is now offering season passes, as well. The costs are $75 for youth, ages 4 -16, and senior citizens. Passes are $100 for adults and $175 for a four-member family.

The benefits to a season pass include:

Early entry to the park

Free cooler fee

Lap swimming Monday - Thursday

As a reminder, the Long Branch pool is still closed for repairs, with an expected opening timeframe of mid August.

The splash pad is also still closed due to a water line break. That feature is expected to reopen by mid July. The Family Aquatic Center will be open through Labor Day weekend.

Hours of operation for the Aquatic Center are:

Tuesdays - Fridays: 11a.m. - 5p.m.

Saturdays: 10a.m. - 6:30p.m.

Sundays: 1p.m. - 6:30p.m.

For more information about our pools, visit www.KilleenTexas.gov/swim or call (254) 501-6390. There, you will find rules and attire guidelines, including a cooler fee.