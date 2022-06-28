ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TRAFFIC ALERT: Laramie Roadwork to Cause I-80 Delays

By Phylicia Peterson
 4 days ago
Construction season is in full force in Laramie and Albany County. The Wyoming Department of Transportation has announced the arrival of seasonal paving operations in Albany County. So naturally, the construction will result in travel delays around the Gem City and the surrounding areas. Seasonal Paving Operations Begin in...

Travel Publication Labels Cheyenne as Wyoming’s Most Beautiful City

We all know Wyoming is an incredibly scenic state. There's tourism that comes to the Cowboy State from all over, especially during the summer months. Wyoming also seems to be one of the top states to come to for retirement as well. But of all the scenic spots in Wyoming, what town could possibly be labeled as 'Wyoming's most beautiful city'? It turns out, it's our very own capital city.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase, Foot Pursuit

A 37-year-old Cheyenne man is behind bars after police say he led them on a high-speed chase and foot pursuit. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says it all started around 2:15 a.m. Thursday when an officer tried to stop a speeding Jeep with stolen license plates near E. Nationway and E. 12th Street and the driver, Danny Jimenez, failed to stop, leading the officer on a high-speed chase on E. 12th Street.
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne, Laramie, Rawlins All Well Below Normal Precip So Far

With the calendar year almost half-over, many locations around southeast Wyoming are running well-below normal precipitation for the date, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. That includes the communities of Laramie, Cheyenne, and Rawlins. The situation is especially dire in Laramie, which is facing its third-driest...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Laramie County Sheriff’s Race Online Poll Ends In Near Tie

If a recent week-long Townsquare Media of Cheyenne online poll is any indication, the August 16 GOP Primary Election for Laramie County Sheriff could be a real cliffhanger. Voting on our online poll ended this morning, and showed Captain Don Hollingshead of the Laramie County Sheriff's Office edging former Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak by four votes out of a total of 734 votes cast.
