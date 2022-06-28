ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Pet of the Week: Chili

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONNECTICUT, USA — Meet Chili! She's a 2-month-old puppy looking for her forever home!. Chili was born in the care of the Connecticut Humane Society (CHS). The shelter said she's full of energy and absolutely loves food. CHS said that Chili doesn't like to stand or sit...

WTNH

DEEP rescues bear cub free from plastic container

Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection rescued a bear cub free from plastic and is urging the public to help keep wildlife from getting caught in dangerous situations. DEEP Wildlife Division biologists responded to a report of a bear cub with a plastic container on its head last week. Officials […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
thetrek.co

Comfortable, Calming, Connecticut – But The Climbing Starts

Connecticut makes me think of the Pink Floyd song “Comfortably Numb”. This is the mental state you will be experiencing some of the “ledges” climbs in the state. At first, Connecticut settles you into a nice calming New England vibe. Nice town squares. Lot’s of colonial style history. Town “green’s” where the layout is the more singular “butcher, baker and candlestick maker” versus the strip malls of other areas. Lot’s of trees. Lot’s of very nice folks. But don’t let it fool you. The climbs become painfully steep. The downhills become down climbs. Bring your bouldering and scrambling skills. And I would think twice about down climbing some of the ledges in the rain.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut Sun prepares food boxes to help combat food insecurity

(WTNH) – The WNBA’s Connecticut Sun is taking some time off the court to help tackle the problem of food insecurity in the New London area. The Sun partnered with Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield and Fresh New London to prepare free boxes of food for distribution on Wednesday morning. “Food insecurity was going to skyrocket […]
NEW LONDON, CT
fox61.com

Weekend happenings around Connecticut | Fourth of July Weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's July 4th Weekend and there are plenty of things to do while celebrating the holiday!. It's also the beginning of the first full month of summer! The list below will also include events on Monday. For fireworks events in your area, head here. Beginning this...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctbites.com

40+ Places in Connecticut for Lobster, Clambakes, + Seafood Shacks (2022 Guide)

One fish, two fish, red fish…lobster. And seafood in all its forms. Oh yeah, baby! Get the bibs, the frosty beers and get crackin’, shuckin’ and lovin’. Nothing signals the start of summer quite like eating by the water while the sunshine sparkles on the waves. Picture, if you will, your teeth sinking into a lobster roll dripping with drawn butter, or wistfully dragging fresh steamers through (more) butter or popping hot-out-the-fryer clam strips and fritters into your mouth. Whether dining on land or by sea, seafood rules the roost this season. These simple summer pleasures make time stand still for a few blissful moments. Summer is here, and food is easy.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Over 130 Connecticut Museums Offering Free Admission For Kids

What you see above is a photo of me as I recently took in the amazing Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art in Hartford. Standing in front of a Salvador Dali, a Picasso, or a van Gogh thrills me, and I think it's important to pass that wonder and respect for our animals, artists, and their beautiful works of art along to our children. The State of Connecticut agrees with me, and they've done something about it.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Kids to Receive Free Admission to Conn. Museums This Summer

The popular state program that allows kids to receive free admission to over 100 museums in Connecticut is returning this summer. Governor Ned Lamont announced Connecticut Summer at the Museum will be back for the summer months and more than 130 museums are participating. “We are thrilled to bring back...
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Votes are in: This is Connecticut’s most underrated pizza

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pepe’s. Sally’s. Modern. These spots are inevitably thrown into the discussion when talking about the best pies in the state. However, in the crevices of (arguably) the pizza capital of the country — whether outside New Haven or in — lie overlooked and underrated pizzerias that are certainly worth the trip.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Kids can get in free at 130 Connecticut museums this summer

HARTFORD, Conn. — A popular summer program that allows children to get in to over 100 museums for free for July and August has returned. Under the program, from July 1 to September 5, kids 18 years old and under – plus one accompanying adult – can receive free admission to participating museums around the state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
desiretoinspire.net

A whimsical urban farm in Connecticut

This garden reflects the intersection of nature and art; the juxtaposition of designed and natural; and the marriage of aesthetics and productivity. This design is also very personal and experimental with bold, contemporary, dynamic gestures in the form of structural plant material and an infusion of landscape art. Hedges and forms of hornbeam, beech, yew and boxwood, and masses of herbaceous plants are used to structure these garden spaces. All are designed to emphasize seasonality, color and light, with these qualities changing from one space to the next. The mixture and diversity of plant life not only creates a visually striking four-season garden, but also serves to support colonies of honeybees hived on the property and all other creatures that pass through this suburban garden. The garden’s identity derives from juxtaposed plantings and artistic elements with distinctive sculptures. The property has a large edible garden of organic production, a meadow and large swaths of huge herbaceous plants.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Home Heating Oil in Connecticut Will Now Be Blended With Biodiesel

On July first, a new Connecticut state law will require all home heating oil to be blended with a new, sustainable, green liquid fuel. Cooking oil from local restaurants is being turned into a renewable fuel called biodiesel. And experts say it’s good for Connecticut and the environment. "The...
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

6 CT bands on love of music and playing at local bars

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. From country-leaning, classic rock, danceable rock and acoustic, to a band that exclusively writes and performs songs about hockey, Connecticut is blessed with a thriving local music scene. Local cover bands, all-original bands and some that perform a combo...
CONNECTICUT STATE

