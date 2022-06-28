ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NC

'It’s a really bad thing.’ Invasive plant is a menace for Eno River wildlife.

By North Carolina Public Radio
wunc.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn invasive plant called hydrilla has been a problem in the Eno River for years. State and local environmental officials will begin working this week to eradicate it. Hydrilla grows underwater, thick and fast. Orange County Water Resources Coordinator Wesley Poole compares it to another invasive plant, Kudzu. "You...

