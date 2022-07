But still no arrests made in shootings and GCPD is seeking information from public. Update: (Grayson, Ga., June 29 , 2022) – The Gwinnett County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section reported that a joint operation between Gwinnett County’s Animal Control, Quality of Life, and Health Departments resulted in two arrests, multiple citations and the removal of four canines after Gwinnett served a search warrant at 1376 Tullifenney Ct, Grayson. This was the location of Sunday’s shooting incident that resulted in non-life threatening injuries to two adult males.

15 HOURS AGO