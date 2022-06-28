Red, White, & Boom PRE-SHOW

When it comes to celebrating Independence Day, fireworks are as synonymous with the Fourth of July as hot dogs, parades, and apple pie. Fireworks on July 4th are a deep tradition in America, as small towns and big cities alike across the nation light off the celebratory explosives to commemorate the passage of the Declaration of Independence and our freedom from Britain.
July 3 | 5:30–9:30 p.m. Celebrate Anthem's 22nd Independence Day Celebration with a fireworks display, fun rides and water slides, activities, and festival food! Families bring blankets and lawn chairs and sit back to enjoy the fun-filled event. Please note that fireworks launch only with the final approval of...
Anniston, AL – On Tuesday nights you can join NEABA – Northeast Alabama Bicycle Association, for a night ride from 5:30 pm to 7:30. *Please note the NEW START LOCATIONA, B, C & D groups with B, C & D being “no drop” rides.A = 28mi.
Comments / 0