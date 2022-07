NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for five suspects who attacked a 47-year-old man during a robbery inside a subway station in Brooklyn. The mob got into an argument with the victim at about 3:30 a.m. on May 18 in the Rockaway Parkway station. The dispute escalated and the suspects punched and kicked the victim in the head and all over his body, said New York City police.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO