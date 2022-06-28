Three Comets make All-NLC softball first team

MACKINAW CITY – Three Mackinaw City softball players recently earned spots on the All-Northern Lakes Conference team thanks to their strong contributions on the diamond this past season.

Leading the way for the Comets was senior Raeann Hingston, who had a solid season both offensively and defensively. Joining Hingston on the NLC first team were junior teammates Madison Smith and Marlie Postula. Smith was one of the best hitters on the Mackinaw City team, while Postula had a terrific season on the mound as the Comets' No. 1 pitcher.

The trio helped lead the Comets to a share of the NLC title under head coach Emma Cook. It was the first NLC crown won by the Comets since the 2019 campaign.

Ellsworth shared the title with Mackinaw City.

Senior Gabi Bell and sophomore Gracie Beauchamp each made the NLC second team for the Comets, who also recorded a 20-plus win campaign in 2022.

Other members of the NLC first team included Ellsworth’s Avery Strange, Olivia Strange and Jasmine Adams, Boyne Falls’ Riley Zbacnik, Harbor Light’s Ava Kenwabikise, and Wolverine’s Stormee Skinner.

NLC second-team honors went to Boyne Falls’ Cheyenne Sayles and Alice Loper, Ellsworth’s Bella Essenberg and Molly Muladore, Harbor Light’s Clare Zielinski and Jade Evoy, and Alanson’s Delaney Smith.

Rounding out the NLC team with honorable mention nods were Christina Midyett (Alanson), Madison Loper (Boyne Falls), Jacqueltress Gibson (Ellsworth), Annabelle Bartman (Ellsworth), Lexie Montgomery (Ellsworth), Anna Zielinski (Harbor Light), Anne Chamberlain (Harbor Light) and Kara Doeden (Wolverine).

Mackinaw City baseball also gets three on NLC first team

The Mackinaw City baseball team also saw three players earn spots on the All-NLC first team.

Senior Travin Barkley made the NLC first team along with sophomore teammates Nick Vieau and Sabastian Pierce. The three players helped lead the Comets to a winning campaign and a solid showing in the conference.

Joining Barkley, Vieau and Pierce on the NLC first team were Ellsworth’s Kelan Pletcher, Brayden Steenwyk, Owen Cary and Jacob Jenuwine, Harbor Light’s Caleb Ogden and Noah Galer, and Boyne Falls’ Ashton Spang and JT Greenier.

Rounding out the NLC second team were Boyne Falls’ Scott Matelski, Bryce Tensor, Daniel Powers and Logan Fuller, Harbor Light’s Derk Boerman, Jackson Mesner and Dawson Badgero, Alanson’s Robert Wochoski, and Ellsworth’s Ethan Tornga.

Ellsworth won the NLC title this past season.

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Three Comets make All-NLC softball first team