A nine-year-old girl is living in a Tulsa retirement community. Her family moved to town because her dad is the new CEO of Montereau, and they have not found a house in Tulsa just yet. Before she moved into a retirement community, Sofia Nield had only bowled a handful of times. Now she is a regular with the bowling group at Montereau, the first child to be a part of the group.

TULSA, OK ・ 14 HOURS AGO