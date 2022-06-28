Motorist Killed In Wrong-Way Garden State Parkway Crash: NJSP

Hamilton Smith Photo Credit: Facebook/ Hamilton Smith

A 29-year-old man from Morris County — driving the wrong way on the Garden State Parkway — was killed in a collision with a pickup truck, authorities said.

Hamilton W. Smith 3rd, of Lincoln Park, was driving south in the northbound lanes when he collided with a pickup headed north, New Jersey State Police said.

The crash occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 27 in the express lanes at milepost 112 in Middletown Township.

The impact caused the pickup to overturn, police said.

It was not immediately clear if the other driver was seriously hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

