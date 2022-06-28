ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

101-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard sentenced to five years for Holocaust atrocities

By Inke Kappeler, Ben Brown
CNN
 2 days ago
A 101-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard has been sentenced to five years in prison by a German court for aiding and abetting the murder of 3,518 people during the...

Felipa Uzzle
2d ago

Why show sympathy because of his age? Was there any sympathy shown to the elderly and the super young that were killed as soon as they arrived because of their age and them not being able to work in the camps? I'm sorry but this should have been handled a long time ago, the people that lost their lives didn't even get a chance to live or finish.out the lives they had started. And the fact he still won't admit to what he did? That shows he absolutely has no remorse or respect for the lives he took.

Jacquelyn Cochran
2d ago

You know, back then, you really weren’t given a choice, it was join us or die or your family dies, is it terrible what happened, absolutely, but he most likely had no real choice either.

Gabriel Vargas
2d ago

now everybody defending the nazi pliz he have to be in jail for the rest of his days he kill almost 4,000 people..he was a killing machine

CNN

CNN

