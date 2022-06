Just for an informational item. Here is the list of Permissible and Unlawful fireworks for use in the City Limits of Lamar. A good rule of thumb is if it goes up in the air or makes a boom/bang it is illegal. Please keep in mind this is a list for in the City Limits of Lamar and does not apply to any other surrounding communities or to the unincorporated areas of Prowers County.

LAMAR, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO