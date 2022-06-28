ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tropical Storm Bonnie likely to form this week, 2 other disturbances brewing in Atlantic basin

Tropics

Meteorologists are monitoring three tropical disturbances in the Atlantic basin.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is likely to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the southern Windward Islands on Tuesday.

The National Hurricane Center said the poorly defined disturbance will move over the southern Caribbean or near the northern coast on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meteorologists expect the system to slightly strengthen over the next few days if it remains over water.

They said it will likely become a tropical storm near the southern Windward Islands or while moving westward across the southern Caribbean Sea.

The system has a 90% chance of developing over the next five days.

Weather officials are also monitoring two other disturbances. One of them is in the Gulf of Mexico, just offshore of Texas. It could develop as it slides back toward Texas and Mexico.

The other system is located about 1200 miles east of the Windward Islands. It is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

The system is forecast to interact with another tropical disturbance. Some gradual development is possible later this week.

None of the systems pose a threat to Florida.

