Marshall County, AL

Marshall County Husband charged with domestic violence after wife shot in the face

By Jess Grotjahn
 2 days ago

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A man has been charged with domestic violence after authorities say he shot his wife in the face.

Marshall County deputies were called to investigate shots fired at a house on Hall Circle in Guntersville on June 23. When they arrived, deputies found a woman on the front porch who had been shot in the face. The woman was conscious and alert at the time.

Investigators took the victim’s husband, Jes Paseur, 31, into custody.

The woman was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

Paseur is charged with first-degree domestic violence and is being held in the Marshall County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

