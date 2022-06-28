Memorial Hospital Announces 2022 LCM Volunteer of the Year Award Recipient

Karen Faye Akers, age 68, of Huntingburg, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at the Indiana University Medical Center in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was born July 15, 1953, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Fred W. and Mildred Josephine (Essman) Borman. Karen graduated from Huntingburg High School in 1971 and married Greg Akers on July 30, 1971, at the Huntingburg United Methodist Church. She worked as a mortgage loan officer at Dubois County Bank and served as the secretary/treasurer for Mayo Cemetery Association. She was a former member of the Jasper Optimist Club and a member of Salem United Church of Christ. Karen enjoyed singing and playing her guitar especially with her sister, Darlene; but her special joy was riding her mules and camping with her riding group. Karen was preceded in death by her parents; and infant brother, Roy Gerald Borman.

