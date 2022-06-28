ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, IN

Memorial Hospital Announces 2022 LCM Volunteer of the Year Award Recipient

witzamfm.com
 2 days ago

Jasper – Flo Martin has been named the 2022 Little Company of Mary (LCM) Volunteer of the Year Award recipient at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. This award is named in honor of the Little Company of Mary Sisters - USA, the sponsors of...

www.witzamfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
wevv.com

Ascension St. Vincent confirms abrupt closure of 11 urgent care locations

Officials with Ascension St. Vincent confirm the healthcare system will soon be closing several of its Immediate Care Center locations. 44News reached out to officials at Ascension St. Vincent, who confirm that 11 of Ascension's Immediate Care Centers will close at the end of business Thursday. Here is the full...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Ascension closing 11 immediate care centers, 3 in Evansville area

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Ascension St. Vincent tell us they are closing 11 immediate care centers at the end of the day Thursday. Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent will be closing 11 Immediate Care Centers effective end of business on June 30, 2022. Impacted associates are being offered a comparable position at one of our many sites of care.
EVANSVILLE, IN
witzamfm.com

Eugene “Gene” E. Erny, age 84

Eugene “Gene” E. Erny, age 84, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022, in Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, IN. Gene was born in Jasper, Indiana, on October 10, 1937, to Rufus and Ruth (Combs) Erny. He married Norma Jean Kane on June 9, 1962, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper.
JASPER, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Court News – June 28, 2022

Speeding: Rolando Diaz Rodriguez; Darrel K. Stamper; Fredi Perez; Seth A. Fromme; German F. Padilla, $141. Seatbelt Violation: Trenton R. Bass; Juan A. Ramos Guardado; Jerry M. Robling; Edwin Y. Herrera; Ronnie R. Skinner; Luke Hopf; Rachel E. Breitwieser; Daniel L. Cagle; Yoan Gonzalez; Larry D. Horsting, $25. Passing a...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jasper, IN
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Indiana Health
Jasper, IN
Health
State
Indiana State
City
Linton, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Marriage Licenses – June 28, 2022

Due to miscommunication, the Ferdinand News has not printed marriage licenses for quite some time. Our apologies to the happy newlyweds whose special day was not mentioned in the paper recently!. The following marriage licenses were issued from April 1-June 23:. Abigail M. Ebenkamp to Cody Allen Schmitt, both of...
witzamfm.com

Karen Faye Akers, age 68, of Huntingburg

Karen Faye Akers, age 68, of Huntingburg, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at the Indiana University Medical Center in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was born July 15, 1953, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Fred W. and Mildred Josephine (Essman) Borman. Karen graduated from Huntingburg High School in 1971 and married Greg Akers on July 30, 1971, at the Huntingburg United Methodist Church. She worked as a mortgage loan officer at Dubois County Bank and served as the secretary/treasurer for Mayo Cemetery Association. She was a former member of the Jasper Optimist Club and a member of Salem United Church of Christ. Karen enjoyed singing and playing her guitar especially with her sister, Darlene; but her special joy was riding her mules and camping with her riding group. Karen was preceded in death by her parents; and infant brother, Roy Gerald Borman.
HUNTINGBURG, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Knox County groups work together to combat homelessness

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Janet Kitchin has seen problems of homelessness firsthand at the Knox County Public Library. “After the pandemic, and we opened up more hours at the library, it just seems like we had an influx of people who were homeless, or needing all different kinds of assistance,” Kitchin, the adult programming manager at […]
14news.com

6 Jasper businesses get grants to grow and expand

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Heart of Jasper New Business Incentive program and the Genesis 12 Project have announced 2022 grant recipients. They work to get new business in downtown Jasper and stimulate retail growth. Officials say the Genesis 12 Project granted more than $97,000 total. The recipients are Wood...
JASPER, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lcm#Memorial Hospital#Respect For Human Dignity#Jasper Memorial Hospital
wevv.com

Crews called to large field fire in Warrick County

Multiple fire crews were on the scene of a large blaze at a field in Warrick County, Indiana on Wednesday. Crews were dispatched to the large fire around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday. It happened at a field near Zoar Church Road and Water's Edge Drive. Crews were able to contain the...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
witzamfm.com

Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools Approve Bid for New Roofing

Jasper- On Monday night, the Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools Board (GCJS) approved construction via a unanimous vote. Construction will begin on replacing the roof on the Cabby O’Neill Gym. The board approved the recommended bid of $213,000 by Midwest Roofing out of Evansville. According to members of the board, the gym is used throughout the year by various teams and patrons, including the Jasper Girls Basketball and Cheerleading teams. Currently, the gym is in use three times per day, according to the board. Construction is on hold until January 2023 due to material shortages.
JASPER, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
wevv.com

Owensboro church planning free fireworks show for area families to enjoy

A night of fireworks is coming to the skies of Owensboro, Kentucky this Friday evening. As many Tri-State communities cancel plans for patriotic displays this summer, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Owensboro is inviting residents for a family and fireworks night. Admission is free with the festivities beginning at 7:30...
OWENSBORO, KY
spencercountyonline.com

Spencer County Court News – June 27, 2022

Owensboro Health, Inc. d/b/a Owensboro Health Medical Group vs the following: Randall Bowman; Michele Gardner, civil collection. TD Bank USA, N.A. vs the following: Stephen Gogel; Natalie Smith, civil collection. Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs the following: Jess Williams; Samuel Myres, civil collection. Amber Lee Corner vs Gregory Vernon Corner,...
OWENSBORO, KY
witzamfm.com

DUBOIS COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR RESIGNS

Dubois Co.- The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce, Executive Director, Becky Hickman resigns effective July 1, 2022. “Becky has spent the past year and half growing the chamber members by 90+ members, organizing a very successful Inaugural State of the Chamber, coordinating the Garden Gate Wine, Jazz, and Craft Beer Festival, launching Chamber Chat Podcast among many other networking events. She created an ambassador program, 5 Under 40 Celebration coming up in December along with many other initiatives.” said Amy Gehlhausen, Board President, Dubois County Chamber of Commerce. “We wish her all the best with her business. Businesses can contact me in the interim.”
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

City of Vincennes prepares for July 4th Festivities

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– With the Fourth of July less than a week away, the city of Vincennes has festivities scheduled on both Sunday and Monday for the community. On Sunday, July 3rd, Mayor Joe Yochum said the U.S. Army band is making it’s return to the city. “We’re going to set up at Gregg Park, […]
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

Century Aluminum in Sebree hosting hiring event

SEBREE, Ky. (WFIE) - For those looking for work in western Kentucky, Century Aluminum in Sebree is hosting a hiring event Wednesday. That’s according to a post on its Facebook page. There will be on-site interviews from 10 to 2 p.m. That’s on State Highway 2096 in Robards.
SEBREE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy