Dare County provided the following updates on the 2022 Avon and Buxton beach nourishment projects as of Thursday, June 30. Details on the progress of both projects are below. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has announced that beach nourishment operations in Buxton are currently underway. On the afternoon of Thursday, June 30, 2022, the dredge Ellis Island began pumping sand along the beach from a landing point located near the south end of Tower Circle in Buxton, and the project is heading south.

DARE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO