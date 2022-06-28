ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, TX

1 person dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Pittsburg (Pittsburg, TX)

 2 days ago

On Monday night, one person was killed after getting hit by a vehicle in Pittsburg. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place on CR 4114. That is off of Hwy 271, in the vicinity of UT Health Pittsburg [...]

Pedestrian killed on CR 4114 in Pittsburg Monday night

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian died after being struck with a vehicle Monday night. According to Texas DPS Sgt. Greggory Williams, the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle along CR 4114. That is off of Hwy 271, in the vicinity of UT Health Pittsburg. Williams said he did not yet know the type of vehicle that struck the pedestrian.
Longview man arrested after 1 injured in shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man was arrested following a Monday evening shooting. According to a social media post by the Longview Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Franklin Drive in response to reports of a shooting that had occurred around 7:47 p.m. Upon arrival, officers were met by Gawaine Mitchell, 45, of Longview. Mitchell is suspected of shooting a male subject who had been transported to a local hospital via private vehicle prior to the officers’ arrival.
Fourth of July show cancelled in downtown Texarkana

Because of proximity to the animal shelter, no one has applied for a permit to hold a fireworks show in the downtown area. However, several communities in the area are holding fireworks shows throughout the coming weekend. Atlanta, Texas, is holding their show at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday behind the...
Security Company Disputes Smith County Sherriff’s Claims In Trail Ride Shooting

We continue to monitor the fallout from this past weekend's events at a trail ride in Winona, TX where 5 people were shot and taken to local hospitals. The Smith County Sheriff's Office has been releasing details about the incident but we received a phone call from a member of the security team who was present the night of the incident and he is disputing some of the claims being made by Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith.
History of Tyler Pipe in Tyler, Texas

Everyone that worked at Tyler Pipe had a nickname before 1995. Photo from Left to Right: Fred B. Johnson aka "Chubby" - 95 this year; Billy Arnold aka "Wild Bill" - 79 this year and Jackie Lee aka "Rabbit" - 65 today which is June 29, 2022.
Multiple Shooting Victims Reported At Trail Ride In Winona, TX

Every summer in East Texas, thousands of locals and visitors visit our area for weekend "Trail Rides" which are supposed to be outdoor fun featuring horses, dancing, ATV's and concerts. Unfortunately, these events have been suffering from a rise in violence in recent years and the Smith County Sheriff's Office is reporting details about a violence incident at a trail ride over the weekend.
Sheriff details East Texas kidnapping, manhunt

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Harrison County Sheriff held a news conference Wednesday to detail the alleged aggravated kidnapping of a Hallsville woman at gunpoint by a man who had previously been deported for entering the country illegally and the five-hour manhunt that led to his capture. Sheriff...
Pedestrian killed after getting hit by vehicle in Camp County

CAMP COUNTY, Texas — A 39-year-old man was killed after a vehicle struck him while walking on a highway in Camp County Monday night. According to the Camp County Sheriff's Office, Tony Daniel Gross was walking along U.S. Highway 271 at around 9:30 p.m. when the vehicle hit him as it turned onto County Road 4114.
Longview man accused of shooting another man arrested

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man accused of shooting another man Monday night has been arrested. Gawaine Mitchell, 45, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and remains in the Gregg County Jail on a $10,000 bond, according to jail records. Longview police said the shooting happened...
Henderson PD recover 2.47 pounds of meth, driver arrested

HENDERSON, Texas — An officer with the Henderson Police Department confiscated 2.47 pounds of meth during a traffic stop, according to police records. On June 29 at around 11 p.m., Officer Hand conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Hwy 79 South, where a Chrysler 300 was found to have several traffic violations, according to records.
