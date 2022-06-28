1 person dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Pittsburg (Pittsburg, TX) Nationwide Report

On Monday night, one person was killed after getting hit by a vehicle in Pittsburg. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place on CR 4114. That is off of Hwy 271, in the vicinity of UT Health Pittsburg [...]

Read More >>

More Texas News from Nationwide Report™

Texas Resources from Nationwide Report™