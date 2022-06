The first hydrogen and electric-powered lorry to be mass-produced in the UK has been unveiled.Start-up firm Tevva, based in Thurrock, Essex, has added a hydrogen fuel cell system to its battery-electric HGV design.The hydrogen tops up the battery, enabling the vehicle to carry heavier loads over longer distances.The 7.5-tonne hydrogen electric truck can be driven for up to 310 miles, according to Tevva.The firm’s chief executive and founder Asher Bennett told the PA news agency: “When a zero emission truck is doing more miles per day, that is very good for the air we breathe, for the planet and for...

