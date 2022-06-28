ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Sunrise News Roundup (June 28, 2022)

By Jonathan Jared Saupe
hawaiinewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an effort to expand their services in Hawaii, Southwest is planning to increase interisland flights. Howard Dicus interviews the airline's CEO. SHOPO president discusses Supreme Court ruling...

www.hawaiinewsnow.com

Comments / 0

hawaiinewsnow.com

Columbian national sentenced to 15 years behind bars for shipping cocaine to Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Colombian national has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for shipping cocaine to the United States, including Hawaii. The Department of Justice said 42-year-old Gerardo Gomez-Lubo pleaded guilty in January to distributing illegal drugs. He was extradited from Panama. Federal authorities said he worked...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

State hopes direct international flights will quicken economic recovery

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It may look like tourists are back in full force, but state officials say most are still coming from within the U.S. and not international markets like Japan they believe are critical for economic recovery. More direct flights could change that. All Nippon Airways relaunched direct flights...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins

Some passing showers PLUS gusty trade winds will pick up. Tracking steady trade winds and even more gusty as the week progresses!. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, June 27, 2022. Updated: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:37 AM HST. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Personal info on California gun owners wrongly made public

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Department of Justice on Wednesday acknowledged the agency wrongly made public the personal information of perhaps hundreds of thousands of gun owners in up to six state-operated databases, a broader exposure than the agency initially disclosed a day earlier. Rob Bonta, the Democrat...
CALIFORNIA STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN News Brief (June 30, 2022)

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Tickets for this year's Na Hoku Hanohano Awards go on sale to the general public starting Friday. Makana kicks off his summer concert series in Waikiki.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Foodie Fix: Best bakeries in Honolulu

This will mean scattered windward and mauka showers here and there thru the day both today and tomorrow. An upper-level trough passing from east to west across the area may produce a slight uptick in trade showers later Saturday and thru most of Sunday, but the winds will still be breezy; which means if it does rain, it will not be heavy. A drier trade wind weather pattern is expected early next week.A breezy trade wind weather pattern holds across the island chain through Friday as high pressure is stays northeast of the islands.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Trending: Ola Hou Designs opens new store, pool for dogs

Affordable housing is a top priority for the next year. Mayor Blangiardi and Council Chair Waters explain how they're working to ease the permitting process. Rail, clean water sources and fighting crime are also top of their agenda. RIMPAC is back. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Admiral Christopher Robinson joins...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise Sports: Max Holloway expects Hawaii fans to pack Vegas fight

Connor Johnson from Honolulu and Lily Meola from Maui showcase their talents on national stage. Our political analyst Colin Moore says the Supreme Court's decision on abortion should drive more voters to the polls this year. Sunrise Sports: XFL tryouts, Jerry Rice & '06 Leahi girls. Updated: Jun. 27, 2022...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Auto expert provides insight on car sales, electric vehicles in Hawaii

HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Gloves were off during first gubernatorial debate for leading Democratic candidates

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The leading Democratic candidates for governor went on the attack during their first debate together, sparring over leadership, Red Hill, COVID, special interests and more. Former First Lady and businesswoman Vicky Cayetano, Lt. Gov. Josh Green and Congressman Kai Kahele participated in the virtual debate on the...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Amid extreme drought, Maui residents prohibited from non-essential use of water

MAKAWAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Upcountry and West Maui residents have been banned starting Thursday from using non-essential water, said officials. That means no washing vehicles or watering lawns until further notice. The restrictions are because of extreme drought conditions on Maui. For Makawao residents Gladys and Sherman Baisa, it’s no problem....
MAUI COUNTY, HI

