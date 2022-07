Coming to terms with my diagnosis of breast cancer is an evolving process. It continues even now, over a year after remission. It’s not simply accepting that you have cancer. Coming to terms with cancer for me involved seeking the answers to so many questions, starting with, What? How? Why? What does it mean? What does it mean now versus in 3 months versus what might it mean in 3 years? And certainly, what do I do?

