Home price increases slightly decelerated in April, although prices are still extremely high compared to just a year ago. Prices rose 20.4% on the year in April, slightly slower growth from the month before, when prices were up 20.6%, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index. The deceleration comes as the Federal Reserve hikes its interest rate target in an attempt to slow demand in response to towering inflation.

