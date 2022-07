“Hello. I wanted to see if you could post pictures of my son. His name is Steven Arruda, he is 12 years old and he was last seen in the area of Normandin and Brooklyn Park. A police report has been filed. If you have any information or see him please call the New Bedford Police Department at (508) 991-6300 or me at 774-400-8870. Thank you.” -Sarah Paine.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO