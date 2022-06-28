ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Wimbledon first-day attendance low after officials predicted ‘record crowd’

By Laura Parnaby
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QcVkR_0gORwuTu00

Attendance on the first day of Wimbledon was markedly low despite people queueing at the gate overnight and organisers saying they expected a “record crowd”.

Just over 36,600 people poured in to the All England Club in SW19 to watch sports stars including Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Emma Raducanu as the tournament returned at full capacity for the first time in three years.

Organisers had expected 42,000 spectators daily – the maximum capacity – but many seats were left empty on Monday, even in Centre Court.

It came as thousands of people queued overnight for on-the-day premium tickets.

Several fans who had been camping outside said they felt attendance was lower, even in the queue, because of the absence of fan favourite Roger Federer this year.

Fears about Covid-19, which has already taken two players out of the running, and rainy weather may also have been putting some people off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N0woZ_0gORwuTu00

Colm O’Donnell, from Ashford in Kent, said: “This is my fifth year, and 2017, 2018, 2019, I’ve seen Roger Federer.

“This is the first year that I’m feeling neutral, not seeing my favourite player that I really would pay good money to see and watch on court.”

Mr O’Donnell said he might have opted to enter through the ballot, as he has in previous years, if Federer had been playing.

The tournament has already been hit by coronavirus, taking out last year’s runner-up and one of the favourites for Wimbledon, Italy’s Matteo Berrettini , who tested positive on Tuesday.

His withdrawal follows that of Croatian former finalist Marin Cilic, who announced on Monday that he had also tested positive for Covid-19.

All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) officials suggested that empty seats seen later in the day were due to people leaving early.

A spokesperson said: “Yesterday we were delighted to welcome back two long-held Wimbledon traditions after a three-year hiatus – the Queue and the Ticket Resale Scheme.

“Day one saw a natural bedding in of operations for these ticketing opportunities, and we will be encouraging any Centre, No 1 and No 2 Court ticketholders to scan out their tickets on departure so they can be offered back through the Ticket Resale Scheme and ensure that these courts are fully populated for late play.”

On Monday, officials had said that having the prestigious grass courts competition running for the full 14 days for the first time means that thousands more spectators are expected to be involved in the action.

In previous years, players have taken a break on the middle Sunday to allow the courts to recover, but, thanks to improved technology, this is no longer necessary, the chief executive of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) said.

Speaking ahead of the first matches, Sally Bolton told reporters: “(This is the) first year of permanent middle Sunday, so we are expecting a record crowd because of that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mGhzY_0gORwuTu00

Day two heralds Serena Williams’ first match in the tournament against France’s Harmony Tan, who at 24 is 16 years her junior.

The US athlete will be hoping to reach a record-equalling 24th grand slam singles title.

Meanwhile, American Coco Gauff, 18, will be facing Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse, as she stands on the verge of a top-10 breakthrough, having reached her first grand slam final at the French Open earlier this month.

Men’s number two Rafael Nadal, from Spain, is vying to win his third successive grand slam title and 23rd overall despite suffering a severe foot injury after the French Open less than a month ago.

Ten British players will also be taking to the hallowed south-west London courts.

Both men’s and women’s British number ones impressive victories on day one, with Cameron Norrie securing a rain-interrupted triumph before Emma Raducanu won her Centre Court debut match.

Women’s singles players Harriet Dart, Katie Boulter, Katie Swan and Sonay Kartal will be hoping to replicate this success on day two.

Meanwhile, Birmingham-born British number two Dan Evans will be joined by Jack Draper, Liam Broady, Ryan Peniston, Paul Jubb and Alastair Gray in the men’s morning matches.

It comes after the first day saw team GB’s Jodie Burrage revive a fainting ball boy with Percy Pig sweets, while play was paused on other courts due to rain showers.

After the washout start to Wimbledon, sunshine is scheduled for Tuesday.

The Met Office has forecast “rather breezy” weather for south-west London, with patchy sunshine and maximum temperatures of 23C (73.4F).

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Meet The Tennis Player Whose Outfit Went Viral At Wimbledon

Earlier this week, French tennis player Kristina Mladenovic went viral during his first-round match against Angelique Kerber. The 29-year-old was sporting what some called a "crop top." It was somewhat surprising due to Wimbledon's strict dress code, which helped the outfit go viral on social media. Obviously Wimbledon signed off...
TENNIS
The Independent

What time is Coco Gauff playing at Wimbledon today?

Coco Gauff faces Mihaela Buzarnescu in the second round at Wimbledon this afternoon. The American teenager, who fell agonisingly short in the French Open final against Iga Swiatek, appeared in danger of a shock early exit in her first-round match against Elena-Gabriela Ruse. The Romanian world No 54 took the first set 6-2 but Gauff rallied impressively to set up a meeting with Ruse’s compatriot Buzarnescu. Buzarnescu is an easier test on paper, ranked No 127 in the world, but the 34-year-old impressed in a straight-sets victory over Nastasja Schunk and is bidding to replicate her 2018 run at...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
HollywoodLife

Shakira Holds Hands With Son Sasha, 7, In 1st Photos Since Split From Gerard Pique

Heartbreak can feel like a kick to the gut, and there were plenty of those going down on Wednesday when Shakira took one of her and Gerard Piqué’s sons to karate in Barcelona, Spain. The outing marked the first time Shakira, 45, was seen in public since she and Gerard, 35, announced the end of their relationship. In the photos, the “Queen of Latin Music” held the hand of her and Gerard’s seven-year-old son, Sasha, while exiting the karate class. Shakira kept it casual with a “Locals Only” t-shirt, a pair of distressed jeans, and some fashionable sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Nelson Piquet apologises to Lewis Hamilton but claims comment was mistranslated

Nelson Piquet has apologised “wholeheartedly” after using an offensive expression when discussing Lewis Hamilton in an interview last year but insists the word he used has been mistranslated.Former Formula One world champion Piquet, 69, was reported to have used a racial slur towards Hamilton following the 2021 British Grand Prix.Piquet said in a statement: “I would like to clear up the stories circulating in the media about a comment I made in an interview last year.It’s more than language. These archaic mindsets need to change and have no place in our sport. I’ve been surrounded by these attitudes and targeted...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Tennis Club#The All England Club#Centre Court#Ashford
The Independent

Harmony Tan doubles partner ‘very sad’ due to late withdrawal after Serena Williams win

Harmony Tan’s Wimbledon doubles partner Tamara Korpatsch admits she is “very sad” after the French player’s late withdrawal following the impact of the epic win over Serena Williams. Tan triumphed late on Tuesday evening after more than three hours on Centre Court. But the physical effects appear to have pushed the world No 115 to prioritise her singles campaign at the All England Club.A late message was sent to Korpatsch, who was due to play her first-ever Grand Slam doubles match, wit the first round match against Nadiia Kichenok and Raluca Olaru cancelled. “Unfortunately my doubles partner Harmony Tan...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Wimbledon: Coco Gauff's 'Wookie error' and hotdogs on court 14

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. There's been mixed fortunes for the Brits at Wimbledon so far with some big names bowing out and others causing big upsets. Most of the pre-Championships favourites have had...
TENNIS
The Independent

Serena Williams says she regrets not wearing outfit Virgil Abloh initially suggested for French Open

Serena Williams has opened up about the regret she still feels about turning down the look late designer Virgil Abloh initially suggested she wear for the 2019 French Open.Williams, who frequently worked with the Off-White founder before his death in 2021, shared her regret over her decision not to wear the outfit, which she said included a “long skirt” and “crazy train,” in a Vogue video tribute to the late designer.“So, the collaboration for the French Open, I still kind of regret not doing what Virgil told me to do,” the tennis star said. “He wanted me to wear,...
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon day six: Rafael Nadal back on court and more chances for home success

Liam Broady and Katie Boulter will look to continue the British momentum on day six at Wimbledon while Rafael Nadal attempts to stay on course for a calendar grand slam.Coco Gauff and former SW19 champion Petra Kvitova will be in Centre Court action while next door on Court One, Iga Swiatek will look to take her winning streak into a 38th match.Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to Saturday’s action.Order of playSATURDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY (CENTRE COURT, FROM 13.30 BST)Gauff vs AnisimovaBadosa vs KvitovaSonego vs Nadal#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2022Brit watchMatch of the day ...
TENNIS
The Independent

DP World Tour hits back at 16 LIV Golf players threatening legal action over ban

Chief executive Keith Pelley has hit back at the 16 players who have threatened the DP World Tour with legal action unless their sanctions for competing in the first LIV Golf event are rescinded.In a strongly-worded, 550-word response to the letter which “implored” the Tour to reconsider the penalties before 5pm today, Pelley criticises the claim from the players that they “care deeply” about the Tour, citing how many times they have played in Rolex Series events in recent years.He also says that one player gave a signed commitment to play in this week’s Horizon Irish Open, but is instead...
GOLF
The Independent

The Independent

722K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy