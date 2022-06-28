ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Germany: Over 2,700 antisemitic incidents reported in 2021

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qqlWf_0gORwDy100

A group tracking antisemitism in Germany said Tuesday it documented more than 2,700 incidents in the country last year, including 63 attacks and six cases of extreme violence.

In a report, the Department for Research and Information on Anti-Semitism, or RIAS, said the coronavirus pandemic with its anti- Jewish conspiracy narratives and the Middle East conflict with antisemitic criticism of Israel were the main drivers of the 2,738 incidents it documented.

The incidents include both criminal and non-criminal incidents, the group said.

The German government's commissioner to combat antisemitism, Felix Klein, called the number of incidents — more than seven per day — frightening, but also said that “at the same time, each of the reported incidents is also a step toward reducing the dark figures.”

Right-wing extremists were responsible for 17% of the incidents, but more than half of all the antisemitic incidents could not be assigned to a specific political view, the report said.

Among cases of “extreme violence,” RIAS included an attack on a Jewish participant in a vigil for Israel in Hamburg and a shooting at a Jewish community center in Berlin .

Altogether, 964 people — both Jews and non-Jews — were directly affected by antisemitic incidents, Benjamin Steinitz, the head of RIAS, told reporters in Berlin.

Marina Chernivsky of the Ofek counseling center for victims of antisemitic violence and discrimination called the high number of cases a “background noise” in the everyday lives of Jews in Germany.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

UN agency teachers urge terrorism and murder of Jews, report claims

JERUSALEM, Israel – A shocking report by a watchdog organization on Thursday revealed that a UN agency tasked with, among other things, educating Palestinian students in places such as Lebanon, the West Bank and Jordan, employs teachers who promote terrorism and the murder of Jews. UN Watch, a Geneva-based...
SOCIETY
Smithonian

The 20th-Century History of Anti-Semitic Attacks on Jewish Politicians

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, was asked in May 2022 how Russia could claim that Ukraine was run by Nazis, as Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is Jewish. Lavrov’s response: “So what if Zelenskyy is Jewish? The fact does not negate the Nazi elements in Ukraine.”...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Felix Klein
The Independent

Scandal-ridden Israeli icon, dies at 62

Yehuda Meshi-Zahav, a prominent member of Israel’s ultra-Orthodox community who founded a volunteer paramedic service before his reputation came crashing down in a series of sexual abuse allegations, has died.Meshi-Zahav was hospitalized last year after attempting suicide as accusers stepped forward alleging years of sexual abuse after he was awarded the Israel Prize for Lifetime Achievement, the country's highest civilian honor. Jerusalem's Herzog Medical Center confirmed his death on Wednesday, but did not give a cause. He was 62.For decades, Yehuda Meshi-Zahav was one of Israel’s most recognizable faces, widely respected for founding an ultra-Orthodox rescue service that bridged...
WORLD
The Independent

What is hashish oil and how did it land Brittney Griner in a Russian courtroom?

WNBA star Brittney Griner was on her way to Russia to play basketball when customs officials allegedly discovered contraband in her bag. According to the Russians, Mr Griner allegedly packed hashish oil in her bag, likely in the form of a vape. It was that discovery that led to her now five month detention in Russia. On Friday, Ms Griner appeared in Russian court for the first time and faced charges of smuggling less than a gram of hash oil inside of her luggage. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison. What is hash oil?...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#Israel#Berlin#Hamburg#Rias#Jewish#Jews
CNN

She fled Ukraine for the UK. Then her hosts asked her to leave

CNN’s Clare Sebastian speaks with Natalia Lymar, a Ukrainian refugee who was briefly received by British hosts before being asked to leave and left homeless. Her story is not singular with data from the UK government showing hundreds of Ukrainian households have sought homelessness assistance.
HOMELESS
Daily Mail

New EU migrant chaos: Five die as more than 2,000 migrants storm fence into Spanish enclave bordering Morocco in chaotic scenes at the European Union's only land border in Africa

Five migrants were killed and dozens were injured after a huge crowd tried to cross from Morocco into Spain 's Melilla enclave today. Some 2,000 migrants made approached the EU's only land border with Africa at dawn over 500 managed to enter a border control area after cutting a fence with shears, the Spanish government's local delegation said in a statement.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Plane suspected to be flying refugees to Rwanda lands at Wiltshire military base

An aircraft which is believed to be taking the first refugees from the UK to Rwanda flew from Germany to Wiltshire on Tuesday morning.The Boeing 767, registration EC-LZO, is owned by Spanish airline Privilege Style and flew from Dusseldorf to the military base in Amesbury, Salisbury, ahead of its expected departure on Tuesday evening.It landed at 9.52am under the flight number PVG689P, according to flight-tracking website FlightRadar, and has since been pictured at MoD Boscombe Down.The aircraft is 27 years old and capable of carrying around 200 passengers.Just seven people are due to be on board the flight after a...
WORLD
The Independent

Putin warns Russia will ‘respond’ if Nato develop military infrastructures in Finland and Sweden

Vladimir Putin has warned that Russia will respond if Nato sets up military infrastructure in Finland and Sweden.The Russian president, however, suggested that his nation does not have the same “problems” with the two countries as they do with Ukraine and said they can join “whatever they want”.“They only must clearly understand that there were no threats to them before,” Mr Putin said.“Now, if military contingents and infrastructure are deployed there, we will have to respond in a mirror manner.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Putin’s ‘rhetoric’ and threat towards Nato should be ignored, says Liz TrussConsequences for world freedom ‘appalling’ if Ukraine lose war, Boris Johnson saysPutin’s ‘rhetoric’ and threat to Nato should be ignored says Liz Truss
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
The Independent

Voices: Macron’s defeat doesn’t only weaken France – it has serious implications for Europe

Emmanuel Macronhas been defeated in his bid to win a working majority in the French parliament. In an election for National Assembly deputies – the lawmakers of France – Macron has lost.The biggest party will be the Party of Non-Voters as neither Macron nor his two main rivals – Marine Le Pen from the anti-European, pro-Putin hard right; and Jean-Luc Mélenchon from the anti-European, pro-Putin hard left – have managed to persuade voters to turn out and vote.Democracy is under a real challenge, as France has neither leaders nor political movements that enthuse anyone.France is heading for a Macron...
POLITICS
AFP

Violence at Spanish enclave sparks fear of worse to come

A massive attempt by migrants to storm the barrier between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Melilla resulted in "unprecedented violence" that killed at least 23 sub-Saharan Africans and has sparked fears of worse to come. They were among 2,000 migrants who on Friday stormed the heavily fortified border between the Moroccan region of Nador and the enclave of Melilla. 
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Boy, 16, arrested on terrorism charges as he tried to board flight in London

A 16-year-old boy was arrested for terrorism offences while trying to board a flight from Stansted Airport on Monday.He was suspected of collecting information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism and disseminating terrorist publications. Police said the alleged offences were linked to extreme Islamist ideology.Officers searched an address in east London in connection with the boy’s arrest.The teenager was arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command (MCTC) at Stansted after a Schedule 7 stop, which police can use to stop, question, search and detain people travelling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Family of US veteran detained in Ukraine say Russia-backed captors want to negotiate his release

The family of one of the former US military members captured in Ukraine say that his captors are looking to negotiate his release. Alex Drueke’s family also said that he has twice told the US State Department that he was taken by members of the Donetsk People's Republic - not the Russian army. The Donetsk People's Republic is a Russian-backed region in Ukraine. Mr Drueke, 40, and Andy Huynh, 27, went missing in Ukraine while volunteering with other foreign fighters who joined the in the effort to repeal Russia's invasion of the country. The men were last seen disabling...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

European force battling extremists withdraws from Mali

PARIS (AP) — A European military task force that helped Mali’s government fight Islamic extremists has formally withdrawn from the West African country amid tensions with its ruling military junta. The French military, which spearheaded the Takuba task force, announced Friday that it officially ended its work Thursday....
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian forces retreat from Snake Island, defence ministry says

Russian forces have withdrawn from Snake Island off Ukraine’s coast in the Black Sea as a “gesture of goodwill”, the defence ministry said on Thursday. The ministry said the move showed Russia is not impeding United Nations (UN) efforts to organise a humanitarian corridor to export agricultural products out of Ukraine.The tiny outcrop, seized by Russia on the first day of its invasion, achieved worldwide fame when Ukrainian border guards stationed there at first resisted a Russian warship’s demand for their surrender.Ukraine denied the withdrawal was a gesture of goodwill, saying Russian forces were pushed out. Boris Johnson, at the...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

722K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy