White House says putting abortion clinics on federal land has ‘dangerous ramifications’

The White House has spoken out against the calls to put abortion clinics on federal lands in the wake of the overturning of Roe v Wade , claiming that doing so would “actually put women and providers at risk.”

On Tueday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre formally responded to the pleas that have been rolling in since Roe was overturned on Friday. Many, including various lawmakers, have demanded that the Biden administration do something to help those who might be seeking an abortion.

“With this proposal — we understand the proposal is well intentioned, but here’s the thing: It could actually put women and providers at risk. And importantly, in states where abortion is now illegal, women and providers who are not federal employees, as you look at the federal land, could potentially be prosecuted,” Jean-Pierre told reporters onboard Air Force One.

“As we understand why they would put forward this proposal, there’s actually dangerous ramifications to doing this,” she explained.

She later added that the White House is “looking at an array of other actions.”

Jean-Pierre’s response comes on the heels of Vice President Kamala Harris telling CNN’s Dana Bash on Monday that the White House is not “discussing” expanting abortion access or putting abortion services on federal land.

“I think that what is most important right now is that we ensure that the restrictions that the states are trying to put up that would prohibit a woman from exercising what we still maintain is her right, that we do everything we can to empower women to not only seek but to receive the care where it is available,” Harris said.

Over the weekend, Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called on President Biden to create abortion clinics on federal land in an impassioned speech made during an event in Union Square in New York City.

“Open abortion clinics on federal lands right now,” she demanded, before going on to say: “We have a responsibility to protect people as much as we can for as long as we can, while we do the continued outside and inside work that is necessary to get it done. That is what our job is.”